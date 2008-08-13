How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

US$13 iPhone App Faces Off Against, Embarrasses US$150 Dedicated Dynometer

We recently reported on Dynolicious, the US$13 app that uses the iPhone's accelerometer to meter your car's performance, and mentioned a few positive impressions that surfaced in the app's early days. Sure, the idea is appealing and makes theoretical sense, but I at least need vaguely scientific confirmation that this thing actually works well. It is in the spirit of vague science, then, that Garage419 takes Dynolicious out on the track and pitting it against the circuit's clock as well as the popular G-Tech Pro accelerometer-based dynometer, generally regarded as the industry standard for consumer performance metering. Surprisingly, at less than one tenth of the G-Tech Pro's retail price, Dynolicious eats it for lunch (Sorry for the obnoxious ads in the video, skip ahead for the results).

The biggest surprise here is that the accelerometer is so precisely calibrated and tuned that it can turn out accurate results, but that's not the area in which the iPhone shines. The touch screen interface and large screen make viewing and interacting with the data much more pleasurable than on its comparatively low-tech competitor. The software is also a bit smarter than the G-Tech's, which incorrectly identified some maneuvers, resetting the lap timers at inappropriate times.

Dynolicious isn't the first example of a niche market re-purposing the iPhone's tech, but it is among the most successful. Word is that it doesn't quite stack up the the really pricey stuff, but I'm going to venture a guess that the US$600 units don't play Monkey Ball. [Dynolicious]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles