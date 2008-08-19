120GB Zune Makes World Debut Courtesy of FCC

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The FCC's test report—found by I Started Something—for an upcoming "Portable Media Device with 120GB Hard Drive" by Microsoft is the 120GB Zune, and was first tested June 19 of this year. What's this mean to you? Not a whole lot, since this Zune is the exact same size and shape as the old one, except with increased storage. It's likely that the 120GB Zune will be the new 80GB Zune later this year, assuming that Microsoft is going to push out another yearly update to their players and software suites. Or, it could just be a new size to go along with the old sizes. [I Started Something]

