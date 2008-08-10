10 Years of the iMac: A Visual History

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Tens year ago today, the original Bondi blue iMac went on sale. In more ways than one, it marked the rebirth of Apple into the one we know today and the dawn of the Jobs + Ive era. Not a bad legacy. To celebrate, here's a visual history of the iMac through ads, starting with one of the original Jeff Goldblum-narrated commercials, which somehow even seems smarmier in retrospect. Which design was your favourite?

*Not technically an iMac G5 commercial, but the closest I could find for the white flat panel iMac—let me know, and I'll put it up.

I'm kind of a sucker for the Pixar-lamp-style iMac G4. [Hat Tip to Cult of Mac]

