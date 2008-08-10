10 Unique Olympic Flame Cauldron Designs

Earlier this week, the NYT put together a timeline of the evolution of Olympic torches throughout the years. The guys at OObject have followed that list up with 10 of the most notable cauldron designs, and they make a good point while they are at it. While the cauldron was a part of the festivities since the original Athenian games, many people forget that the torch relay was conceived as Nazi propaganda. Kind of puts the whole Beijing relay protest situation into perspective. Like it or not, politics and the games go hand in hand. At any rate, it is interesting to see some of these cauldron designs compared side by side. [OObject]