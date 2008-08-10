10 Gadgets That Help You Get Answers and Make Tough Decisions

The Thank Giz It's Friday roundup is all about fun, leisure and tools that you can use to make your life easier. And what would be better than having all of your questions and tough decisions answered for you? The key is to take your brain out of the equation and turn over the process to a combination of supernatural forces, chance and technology. It's liberating, it's fair and most importantly you don't have to accept the blame if things should go to hell. Here's how you can do it.

Religion: A lot of people look to religion to help them answer life's toughest questions—but we rarely, if ever get an answer. Not so with these products:

Answer Me Jesus and Answer Me Buddha: Anyone who has ever used a Magic 8-Ball knows that the answers you receive are extremely vague. The Answer Me Jesus and Answer Me Buddha are no different, but if you ask the right questions you just might receive some guidance. [Answer Me Jesus]

Submissive Jesus: If you don't mind going to hell you could go the extra mile and shake Jesus down for the answers you seek. Just pray to him then twist the crown of thorns on his head. The pain will force him to answer you with one of 100 phrases. Available for US$27. [Pirromount]

Ninjas, Bacon and Dead Stoners: If religion is not your thing, try investigating some alternative sources. Some very alternative sources.

What Would a Ninja Do? What Would Bacon Do?: Take one of these folders to work and give the dial on the front a spin to find out what a ninja or a piece of bacon would do in your situation. Available for US$5. [Ninja and Bacon]

Weedja Board: It's like a traditional Ouija board except this one specialises in contacting stoners for guidance from beyond the grave. "Hey Uncle Jerry. What do you think—Doritos or Donuts?" Available for US$33. [BeWild]

Games of Chance: Sometimes you just have to rely on the luck of the draw to help you make a decision.

Electronic Rock, Paper, Scissors: Sure you could play a traditional game of Rock, Paper, Scissors—but you still have to decide on a strategy. This electronic version eliminates even that small bit of decision making by choosing your hand sign for you. Available for US$9. [Prank Place]

Magnetised Executive Decision Maker: Many of our toughest decisions are made at work, and this little device can help you climb the corporate ladder virtually stress-free. Just give the pendulum a push and wait until it settles on an answer. Available for US$11.95. [X-treme geek]

Dartboard Executive Decision Maker: If you want to have a little more fun with the decision making process, this dartboard version of the executive decision maker will certainly fit the bill. Available for US$6. [Office Playground]

Lie Detectors: When you seek answers from another human being, you may need to rely on a lie detector to find the truth.

The DeFIBulator: This handheld unit claims to separate the truth from the lies by measuring stress, tension, excitement and variations in a person's voice. If the device believes the person in question is lying, the horns and nose of the "Demonochio" character on the display will grow. It can even be hooked up to your mobile phone so you can conduct covert interrogations. Available for US$40. [LiveScience Store]

iPhone Bonus: If you have an iPhone, there are a few apps out there that you can use to help make decisions on the go.

UrbanSpoon: I eat out a lot which means that I am constantly faced with the dilemma of choosing a restaurant. With the UrbanSpoon app you can set a geographic location, genre and price point for a meal then give the phone a shake to find a place to eat. The process can be as random as you want it to be which is great for people looking to try new things.

Magic iBall Deluxe: There are a number of 8-Ball apps on the iPhone, but the best is undoubtedly the Magic iBall Deluxe. It's your basic 8-Ball experience, except this version allows you to switch between responses like classic, weird, zen positive and negative. It also allows you to customise the style of the 8-Ball itself.