Zombie Garden Sculpture Keeps Those Damn Kids Off Your Lawn, Might Eat Their Brains

Design Toscano wants you to "expect the extraordinary from your home and garden," and that includes the walking dead. Take this 5.9kg resin undead garden zombie, for example. Designed by British artist Alan Dickinson, it's a life-sized resin sculpture that would be a terrifying addition to any lawn, garden or personal graveyard.

For about US$90, Toscano will ship this guy to you in three macabre pieces. When assembled, they'll cover a 80 x 49.5 x 20cm stretch of earth. That is, until the day he and his buddies claw their way completely to the surface, eat our brains, and take over the planet. Then they'll be everywhere, doing their zombie gardening with a silent stoicism, and you'll be the garden gnome. [Design Toscano via Boing Boing Gadgets]