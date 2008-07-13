Zing Laser Brings Laser Cutting Goodness to the Average Guy

Fans of laser engraving can now prettify all their stuff with Epilog Laser's new Zing Laser, a machine that's roughly about the size of a bulky office scanner. The Zing Laser, one of the first fully functional low-cost laser etchers on the market, has 25 watts of cutting power and can engrave designs into wood, acrylic, plastic, leather, cork, glass, treated metals and more.

When hooked up to a personal computer, the Zing is recognised as a printer. Put whatever you want to etch on a 16 by 12 inch engraving area and then use Corel Draw to calibrate where the design will go before starting the cutting process. Get to customising every Mac thing you own for US$7,995.

Here's a video of an iPhone getting carved and the laser cutting through wood.

[Gearlog]