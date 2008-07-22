Zero-Gee Computing Recliner Proves Our Fat Future is Now

Everyone saw Wall-E, right? And how the luxury cruisers of the future glide around in floating touch-screen-equipped easy chairs? Then the Zero-Gee gaming/blogging "workstation" should look mighty familiar. Its ergonomic, reclining frame is designed to ensure your arse is free from the forces of gravity as you type, type, type yourself into oblivion. There's even a caddy for your liquified cupcakes-in-a-cup, and you're also positioned nicely for a root canal or any other minor surgeries here as well, which you'll need soon enough. [Product Page via Born Rich]