Zak Nudevest: A Transparent Lifejacket For Nudists

What are nudists to do when enjoying their favourite watersports? I mean, safety is one thing, but wearing a traditional lifejacket means unsightly tan lines and breasts yearning to be free. Fortunately a Korean company has manufactured a transparent lifejacket dubbed the "Zak Nudevest" that ensures buoyancy and exposure for the discerning naked consumer. I suppose that the jacket could also be used for clothed individuals that simply feel foolish wearing big, orange lifejackets—but that problem is not nearly as arousing. Available for around US$15. [Earlyadopter via TFTS]