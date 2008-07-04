YouTube Forced to Reveal Username and IP Address of Every Video Watched

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Remember Viacom suing YouTube and Google for one BILLION dollars eons ago? That's still going on! And while a judge ruled yesterday that while Google doesn't have to reveal its secret search sauce to the multimedia giantface, he did grant Viacom's request for YouTube to turn over records of "every video watched by YouTube users," and that includes their username and IP address. Yeah that's right, Viacom will know every time you watch "Pork n Beans" or need to refuel your day with Powerthirst. (Or watch Viacom's The Daily Show, you bastard.) And like that, the illusion of YouTube privacy was gone. [YouTube]

