Your PlayStation 3 Firmware 2.40 Questions Answered

The official PlayStation blog has a posted a FAQ covering most of the lingering questions about the hot hot hot 2.40 firmware update. A couple of the bigger points: The in-game XMB is for PS3 games only—not during BD or PS2 playback. There's no voice-messaging or private chat, just texting. Only music on the HDD can be used for custom soundtracks, and only if the game supports it. Trophies aren't retroactive unfortunately, so you've gotta earn 'em again. And there's no cross-game invites. Man that's a whole lot of "no," but check out the PS blog if your burning q's are still not soothed. [Official PlayStation Blog]