Yeah, That US$299 Xbox 360 Is Definitely On the Way

There have been a few blurry screenshots floating around the web that promise a US$299 Xbox 360—a US$50 reduction on the current 20GB model. But these latest pictures from a Gamestop employee are by far the most conclusive. The first is of an internal document that's not to be opened until 7/13 (the Sunday before this year's E3). And in not-so-subtle letters it announces "Xbox 360 Pro Systems US$299.99." The second is of all the signage:

So I guess this means that Microsoft has some other things to talk about at E3. [Kotaku]