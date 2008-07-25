Yamaha's Muro Sensor Wireless Music Controller Looks Familiar

Unfazed by Nintendo's Wii Music going over like a lead balloon at E3, Yamaha has its own accelerometer-based motion-controlled music interface that look oh-so familiar. The slightly more adult-looking wands use three accelerometers to feed movements to music software on a PC, and the 2.4GHz wireless receiver can accommodate up to 24 wands at once. It seems as if Yamaha is developing these more for music therapy for the elderly and disabled than entertainment, which sort of puts Wii Music in whole new context. [Tech ON via Fareastgizmos]