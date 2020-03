In a continuation of Yahoo Music's move to send their customers over to Rhapsody, YM's shutting down their DRM servers as of September 30. Unlike when MSN's Music servers shut down and then re-opened, it's very unlikely that Yahoo's will do the same, seeing as there's a process to convert your existing Yahoo Music tunes over to Rhapsody. You'll have to transfer the songs before the deadline, or else all you'll be hearing is the sound of yourself weeping over your lost tunes. [LA Times]