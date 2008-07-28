X-Games Branded iPod Skateboard Speakers Are Extreme to the Max Shelving

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I ripped a sick backside fakie 360 ollie and shotgunned a Mountain Dew when I saw this US$179 X-Games skateboard shelf and iPod stereo today. Then I cranked some All American Rejects just for good measure and sighed heavily. The sounds of pure emo moods spewed forth from the player's two 5" speakers, and I quickly fired off an abbreviated text message to my friend sitting on the couch next to me about how much I hated my parents and materialism. My vial of midnight black hair dye vibrated with barely contained malice for our consumer society on the skateboard shelf above. It was just another Sunday. [PB Teen via 7 Gadgets]

