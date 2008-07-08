Xbox Media Centre Renamed 'Plex' (And Looking Hotter Than Ever)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Xbox Media Center—a lauded cross-platform solution for streaming media—has just gotten a neat new name for its OSX version called "Plex." (That's short for "cineplex.") But we know how it is. You use Front Row and think it's great. Before you go back into your Apple shell, check out this Aeon skin for Plex. Currently in alpha release, it features a fluid wallpaper effect á la iPod coupled with the simplicity of Delicious Library's shelf organisation. Our own Brian Lam said to me, "I've never seen a Media Centre UI look so nice." I have to agree. (Well, I actually do agree. But I think that I have to agree, too.) Here's a massive gallery of shots from Plex running Aeon:

