Xbox 360's 'Lips' Karaoke Game Microphone Has Motion Sensing, Vegas Lounge Lights

Could the rumoured upcoming "Lips" accessory + game to the Xbox 360 have the most advanced karaoke microphone for a game yet? Quite possibly. The game's made by iNiS, a team that's no stranger to music games, and features the accessory that pulses in time with your singing, plus detects how you swing it around when crooning in order to score extra points. It seems fantastic, but no amount of peripheral distractions will distract from how really awful your singing is. I mean seriously, vocal lessons aren't that expensive. [Gamekyo via Kotaku]