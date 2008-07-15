How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Xbox 360 to Play Full Games Directly Off the Hard Drive

Microsoft dropped a bunch of awesome bombs in their keynote, but there's more! Marc Whitten reveals that you'll be able to copy full games and play them directly off the hard drive to shrink load times (and silence disc spinning), though you'll still need the game inserted so they know you own it.

Also, you can make Live Marketplace purchases from the web and they'll automatically download to your console. Further on the UI upgrades, the old blades are just moving to the new Xbox guide—every feature, including games library is always available. Last, they're supporting new resolutions: "16X10 over VGA or HDMI, and support for 1440x900 or 1680x1050." Home run, Microsoft. [Gamerscore]

