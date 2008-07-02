Xbox 360 Live Dashboard Getting Motion-Controlled 3D Interface

Kotaku's pirate ear to the ground is picking up from sources that the Live dashboard will be updated with a spanky new interface option: what Crecente says is a Minority Report-like 3D interface that'll make use of that long-rumoured motion controller. (In addition to those 80 functions that didn't materialise in a Spring Update.) The "motion controls will allow users to sort of slide through the different levels of this floating menu system." Sounds slick, it was taking me too long to flip through all those blades. [Kotaku]