WowWee White Tiger Cub Robot Is Unboxed, Unleashed

WowWee, makers of fine programmable robotic toys, is stepping back a bit with the "Alive" series of animatronic beasts sporting realistic skeletons that move according to how much attention they're given. You can't load custom Java code onto this White Tiger Cub though, so if that's your thing, stick with the RoboSapiens or, perhaps, an equally cuddly Pleo, which has its own upcoming SDK. The cub does have plenty of movements in its repertoire though, and it's kind of creepy to watch.



I'm a sucker for animatronic noises. They always make me laugh for some reason.

