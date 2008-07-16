World's Largest Hourglass Filled With Silver Balls and a Luxury Sedan For BMW Moscow Launch

For its 7 series Euro launch in Moscow, BMW constructed the monstrosity you see here and filled it with 180,000 silver balls that slowly revealed their new oligarch cruiser. Funny they should pick the city with probably the highest ominous-luxury-sedan-with-90%-window-tint concentration per capita on the continent. I guess that explains the drama—everyone in the Moscow 7 series market probably finds a new US$100k+ ride in their couch cushions every few days, so anything less than a massive hourglass in Red Square with a car inside wouldn't have warranted a glance. Ignore the BMW suits in the following video; let's watch those balls fall.

[Cool Hunter]