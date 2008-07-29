Worker Accidentally Takes Pictures of iPhone Factory (On iPhone)

The covert nature of Apple's production facilities is generally on par with those of military contractors, but according to one buyer's report, an iPhone 3G recently came pre-packaged with three photos taken inside an iPhone production facility. While two were blurry, this particular photo came out very well...even if a mass of clear plastic isn't Apple's ideal way of presenting the device. I wonder if all of that casing is reused while the iPhone is repackaged in that special, Earth-friendly potato box. [removethelabels via TUAW]