Worker Accidentally Takes Pictures of iPhone Factory (On iPhone)

The covert nature of Apple's production facilities is generally on par with those of military contractors, but according to one buyer's report, an iPhone 3G recently came pre-packaged with three photos taken inside an iPhone production facility. While two were blurry, this particular photo came out very well...even if a mass of clear plastic isn't Apple's ideal way of presenting the device. I wonder if all of that casing is reused while the iPhone is repackaged in that special, Earth-friendly potato box. [removethelabels via TUAW]

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

