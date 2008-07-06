Windows Update Getting Updated: Will Be Faster, Less Sucky

Have you ever searched for new updates with Windows Update in Vista? It's slow as balls, no matter how beefy your machine is. But! Windows Update is getting an, um, update that will make it run a lot faster—scan times are down almost 20 percent. If you have automatic updates turned off, obviously you won't get this happy joy update when it rolls out at the end of the month, unless you go to Windows Update and install it manually. And you should, unless you want update scans to still take forever. [Microsoft Update Product Blog]