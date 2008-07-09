Windows Media Centre Update Might Get Partner Later In the Year

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Windows Media Centre still isn't what Microsoft wants it to be, but it has its fans, and its getting an update this month that they've been waiting for. Word is coming down, though, that this update isn't the one the users are lusting after, the one with H.264 and DirectTV tuner support. Instead it's a minor upgrade that adds things like international support. But fret not, users, as now it seems like there's another rumour flying around about another update later in the year which will add many requested features. Patience, my fellow home theatre nerds, we'll get our updates. [EngadgetHD]

