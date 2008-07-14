Win Another Nokia N78 On Giz AU

Wow! The iPhone hysteria has been a bit insane this past week, hasn't it? Well, to try and counter the madness, we're giving away another Nokia N78 to one lucky reader. Last week's winner was Jon, who make me chuckle with his line about two tins and string - what can I say, I was overtired!

This week, we've got another N78 to give away thanks to Nokia. But this time, the question's a little bit tougher: In 25 words or less, we need you to tell us: "What's the best way you would make use of the integrated GPS functionality on the new Nokia N78?". Answers in comments to this post - I'll be judging this one on Friday at 5pm.

So start entering! This is your last chance at N78 greatness!