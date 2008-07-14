How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Win Another Nokia N78 On Giz AU

03_NokiaN78.jpg

Wow! The iPhone hysteria has been a bit insane this past week, hasn't it? Well, to try and counter the madness, we're giving away another Nokia N78 to one lucky reader. Last week's winner was Jon, who make me chuckle with his line about two tins and string - what can I say, I was overtired!

This week, we've got another N78 to give away thanks to Nokia. But this time, the question's a little bit tougher: In 25 words or less, we need you to tell us: "What's the best way you would make use of the integrated GPS functionality on the new Nokia N78?". Answers in comments to this post - I'll be judging this one on Friday at 5pm.

So start entering! This is your last chance at N78 greatness!

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles