The second new Wii accessory out of E3, the WiiSpeak community mic and speaker finally lets you chat with other people online. Unlike an Xbox 360 headset, it's more about group chatting and is placed on top of your TV, like a conference call mic (how does it filter out game sounds?). It's bundled with Animal Crossing City Folk, which is kind of like the Sims, but more Animal Crossing-like. It'll be out later this year.