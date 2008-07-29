Wiimote-Controlled Canoe Adds Nerdiness, Removes Physical Effort

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ah, the great outdoors. Nothing says summer like heading out in your canoe. Especially if said canoe has been modified with a small electric motor that's controllable via a Wiimote. That's right, nerds: now you can use your mad Wii skills to help you avoid the horrible exertion that comes from paddling. Unfortunately, it's just a steering mechanism. What would really be something would be if you had to "paddle" with the Wiimote while steering with the Nunchuk. If you're going to do something this ridiculous, you might as well go all out. [Wiimote Controlled Canoe via Make]

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

