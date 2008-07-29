Wiimote-Controlled Canoe Adds Nerdiness, Removes Physical Effort

Ah, the great outdoors. Nothing says summer like heading out in your canoe. Especially if said canoe has been modified with a small electric motor that's controllable via a Wiimote. That's right, nerds: now you can use your mad Wii skills to help you avoid the horrible exertion that comes from paddling. Unfortunately, it's just a steering mechanism. What would really be something would be if you had to "paddle" with the Wiimote while steering with the Nunchuk. If you're going to do something this ridiculous, you might as well go all out. [Wiimote Controlled Canoe via Make]