Wii Pack Generator Builds Custom Wii Homebrew Installers Via Web

Acting as a one-stop repository for all things Wii homebrew, the Wii Pack Generator brought to you by the WiiBrew folks is a handy aggregator for all of the various homebrew apps scattered around the Web. Just click the checkboxes next to the software you want (including getting things started with the Homebrew Channel via the Twilight Princess hack) and download it to an EXE or ZIP file that's set to load on an SD card. It definitely beats trolling dank homebrew forums for the latest updates. [Wii Pack Generator, Thanks tipsters]