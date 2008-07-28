Wii Pack Generator Builds Custom Wii Homebrew Installers Via Web

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Acting as a one-stop repository for all things Wii homebrew, the Wii Pack Generator brought to you by the WiiBrew folks is a handy aggregator for all of the various homebrew apps scattered around the Web. Just click the checkboxes next to the software you want (including getting things started with the Homebrew Channel via the Twilight Princess hack) and download it to an EXE or ZIP file that's set to load on an SD card. It definitely beats trolling dank homebrew forums for the latest updates. [Wii Pack Generator, Thanks tipsters]

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

