The Nintendo Wii broke my heart. It wooed me with cute, clever marketing and the promise of unbelievable technology. But it was a scam, a hoax, a hoodwink. The Wii's main revolutionary component, the Wiimote, did not work nearly as well as a many of us expected (like when swinging a golf club in WiiSports or a sword in Red Steel). And that was a real blow, because there was no one more excited about the system than me.
Wii MotionPlus Hands-On (Verdict: Melancholy Bliss)
