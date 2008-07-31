How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Wii MotionPlus Demonstrated in 3D, Jedi Drone Training is GO

AiLive, the company that collaborated with Nintendo on the MotionPlus controller add-on, has released a video demonstrating the full capabilities of the new hardware with a set of 3D tools called LiveMove2. An obvious but effective rendering of the controller shows that the touted 1:1 tracking is, in fact, 1:1 and that the response time is almost instant. They've also had some fun with the software, mapping a light saber to the WiiMote to fight off physics-enabled Seeker Drones (which caused our own Adrian Covert to "make a mess in his pants"). To top it all off, the "Snap-to-fit" technology can map incredibly complex motions to more specific commands, recognising everything from throwing a lasso to specific sword slashes.

LiveMove2 is a toolset for developers intended to simplify the process of including the WiiMote's new live tracking abilities in new titles. If these test samples are any indication, there are a great deal of possibilities here. We've already told you that the MotionPlus add-on is too expensive (though fantastic), but watching this guy swing a perfectly synchronised digital sword at a helpless ragdoll and ping drones across the room makes the exorbitant price tag hurt just a little less. [AiLive]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles