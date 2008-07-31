Wii MotionPlus Demonstrated in 3D, Jedi Drone Training is GO

AiLive, the company that collaborated with Nintendo on the MotionPlus controller add-on, has released a video demonstrating the full capabilities of the new hardware with a set of 3D tools called LiveMove2. An obvious but effective rendering of the controller shows that the touted 1:1 tracking is, in fact, 1:1 and that the response time is almost instant. They've also had some fun with the software, mapping a light saber to the WiiMote to fight off physics-enabled Seeker Drones (which caused our own Adrian Covert to "make a mess in his pants"). To top it all off, the "Snap-to-fit" technology can map incredibly complex motions to more specific commands, recognising everything from throwing a lasso to specific sword slashes.

LiveMove2 is a toolset for developers intended to simplify the process of including the WiiMote's new live tracking abilities in new titles. If these test samples are any indication, there are a great deal of possibilities here. We've already told you that the MotionPlus add-on is too expensive (though fantastic), but watching this guy swing a perfectly synchronised digital sword at a helpless ragdoll and ping drones across the room makes the exorbitant price tag hurt just a little less. [AiLive]