Wii MotionPlus Brings More Accurate Motion-Sensing to the Wii

Nintendo just announced the Wii MotionPlus, a small peripheral that plugs on to the bottom of the Wiimote to give greatly improved motion sensing, allowing for games to truly use your motion on screen for, say, a lightsaber game.

Nintendo's upcoming Wii MotionPlus accessory for the revolutionary Wii Remote controller again redefines game control, by more quickly and accurately reflecting motions in a 3-D space. The Wii MotionPlus accessory attaches to the end of the Wii Remote and, combined with the accelerometer and the sensor bar, allows for more comprehensive tracking of a player's arm position and orientation, providing players with an unmatched level of precision and immersion. Every slight movement players make with their wrist or arm is rendered identically in real time on the screen, providing a true 1:1 response in their game play. The Wii MotionPlus accessory reconfirms Nintendo's commitment to making games intuitive and accessible for everyone. Nintendo will reveal more details about the Wii MotionPlus accessory and other topics Tuesday morning at its E3 media briefing.

Now let's watch and see how Nintendo tries to spin a fix to underwhelming motion sensing as a new feature. Adventures in marketing, ahoy! [Nintendo]