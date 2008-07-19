Wii Homebrew Can Now Read Burned DVDs, Play PSP Games?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Couple of news tidbits from the shadowy Wii homebrew scene today. First is what is supposedly the first custom Wii firmware that its author, Waninkoko, claims will allow the Wii to read burned DVDs without any hardware modification. And from the "just for the hell of it" department is a separate announcement of a PSP emulator running successfully on the Wii—albeit at a blazingly unplayable four to eight frames per second. The PSP emulator smells a bit more of fish than the DVD-R enabling firmware, but neither have been tested officially. [Waninkoko, DCEmu via Slashdot]

