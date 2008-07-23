Why You Should Carry a Camcorder at All Times-Plus Infrared Goggles, Survival Kits, GPS, and Canned Burgers

Adam already pointed out the need to carry a camera with you at all times to catch amazing pictures. Now, here's one reason to always remember to carry a good videocamera. And survival kits and a GPS and armoured suits and canned burgers and infrared goggles or a F-35 helmet. Unlike Lori Mehmen, however, these guys didn't take cover and just kept driving to this huge mother of all dust storms in Australia. Not as dangerous as a tornado, sure, but scary doesn't even start to describe it. [LiveLeak]