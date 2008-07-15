

UPDATE: It's now viewable in Australia, and it's great, if a little weird. What did you guys think?

The Good news: The first act of Joss Whedon's new internet-only show Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog has gone live.

The Bad news: For some god unknown reason, the site decided to use Hulu as their online video service of choice, which is not available to view outside of the United States.

So, all that amazing internet hype and the freedom the networks that comes with releasing a show online has been rendered completely useless, as fans in Australia and around the world instead have to enjoy a floating black box which tells them, point blank, that they need to be in the US to view the show.

Apparently they're working on a fix, but considering the whole program is only available to watch for five days (before it makes its way to iTunes and DVD - although whether that will include iTunes Stores outside the US remains unclear) this is a major setback.

It seems like this is something that should have been thought of in the planning meetings.

