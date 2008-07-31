White iPhones Are Cracking - How Frequently, We Do Not Know

One report, it's an anomaly. Two reports, maybe one's fake. But more and more reports have been surfacing—with photos—of cracking white iPhone 3Gs. So is the white iPhone constructed in an inferior manner to the black model? Or are black iPhone 3Gs just better at hiding the cracks? We're not sure, and there's still too little info to know at this point whether the trend is something to be worried about. But does anyone in the audience have a cracked white iPhone in-hand? [MacRumors and Nowhereelse via CrunchGear]