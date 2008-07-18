We're Not Reading This Article on the Batpod, But Maybe You Should

We're doing our best to shield ourselves from whatever surprises are left in The Dark Knight before we stay up too late to see it, but that doesn't mean you should miss out on this story from Popular Mechanics on the new Batpod. We only skimmed the intro, but it looks to have interesting real-life background on the design and construction of Batman's fictional new ride. That's right. Batman isn't real. Because if he were, Santa Claus would have long since been busted for B&E, and that thieving bitch Tooth Fairy would be missing a few teeth of her own. [Pop Mech]