S'mores are definitely one of my all-time favourite snack foods and this weird Progressive International Microwavable S'Mores Maker claims to make 2 perfect s'mores in 30 seconds flat because the little "arms" keep the marshmallows from expanding to much. I still think you need a fire to make perfect s'mores, not some gadget that looks like a melted Mr. Potato Head—but if you insist on throwing your money away, the PIMSM can be had for US$6.95. [Amazon via Unclutterer via Technabob]