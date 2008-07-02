Waspinator 2 Eliminates Summer Wasps Quietly, Painlessly

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Behold the Waspinator 2! It has an intelligent optical and ultra-sound directional microphone tracking system which identifies wasps flying near your house by their flight pattern and buzz. Then, the Waspinator 2 uses up to six retractable low-power laser mini-cannons to individually target and kill the wasps, virtually vaporising them in mid-air. Or at least, that's what, with a name like Waspinator 2 should be. Instead, it's just a thing that simulates a wasp nest, so real wasps wouldn't get near, fearing a possible enemy attack.

Hang up the Waspinator and wasps disappear: it's really that easy to take the worry out of picnicking, camping or relaxing outdoors. Your personal, portable wasp repeller imitates an enemy nest to scare away the wasps that could ruin your good time. It doesn't kill or trap bugs, and it uses no poisons or chemicals, so it's enviromentally friendly, weatherproof, and safe around humans and pets.

Summer and wasps are now ramping up, so the Waspinator 2 sounds good to me even without lasers. Waspinator 2. I just love to say it out loud: Waspinator. Waspinator. Waspinator.

Waspinator. [Skymall via Random Good Stuff]

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

