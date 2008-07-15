Warner Bros. Cutting Blu-ray Movie Prices This Fall

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Is this is it? The beginning of decent Blu-ray movie prices? Warner Bros. is going cut prices on a smorgasbord of Blu-ray movies for retailers in September (some as low as US$11), meaning you should see the them slide at least a couple of bucks.

No word on the complete list (it is lengthy though) or exact date, but some of the many flicks getting the cheapness are: The Shining, The Aviator, 300, and I Am Legend. Hopefully this'll push some of the other studios to lower prices as well, so Blu-ray flicks are more in line with DVD cost-wise. If there's one kind of war we love, it's a price war. [High Def Digest via Crunch]

