Walt Mossberg Joins Fox Business, Shows Off His iPhone 3G

WSJ tech guru and new Fox Business channel talking head Walt Mossberg was on TV this morning talking about the new iPhone 3G, waving it around just to reiterate that he has one and all of us do not. He doesn't give us any new info on the device, but you do get to see the nerd king of gadget mountain holding your precious iPhone 3G two days before anyone else, so who are you to complain? Interesting positioning, thanks to Rupert Murdoch's recent acquisition of the Wall Street Journal. Look for Walt to show up on Fox Business on Thursday mornings starting on the 17th. [Ed note: Does Mossberg really need Fox news?]