According to an internal Wal-Mart document (that gaming blog Joystiq scored from a reliable source), the current 40GB PS3 will be replaced "with a new model in early August." Of course, "new model" could mean a lot of things, including a slightly altered 40GB SKU including an extra game, different controller or, who knows, even an Xbox 360! Hopefully we'll hear more about this alleged Sony/Microsoft partnership at E3 next week. [joystiq]