Wal-Mart Getting Its Own Geek Squad, Courtesy of Dell

If I ran Wal-Mart and was brainstorming ideas to pump up customer satisfaction, offering Dell tech services would be near the bottom of my list. Free Snickers would probably be near the top. Anyways, you can guess which one Wal-Mart is actually going with.

Wal-Mart and Dell are testing the Solution Station by Dell in 15 Dallas stores, and they'll do things like repair PCs and set up home entertainment and wireless networking stuff sold by Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart and tech support just don't compute in my brain. On the bright side, I'm sure this'll mean lots of fun posts for the Consumerist crew. [WSJ]