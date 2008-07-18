How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Wal-Mart Getting Its Own Geek Squad, Courtesy of Dell

If I ran Wal-Mart and was brainstorming ideas to pump up customer satisfaction, offering Dell tech services would be near the bottom of my list. Free Snickers would probably be near the top. Anyways, you can guess which one Wal-Mart is actually going with.

Wal-Mart and Dell are testing the Solution Station by Dell in 15 Dallas stores, and they'll do things like repair PCs and set up home entertainment and wireless networking stuff sold by Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart and tech support just don't compute in my brain. On the bright side, I'm sure this'll mean lots of fun posts for the Consumerist crew. [WSJ]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles