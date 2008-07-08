Walk-In Wine Cellar Vault, Our Superhero Lair

When we want to be stronger, smarter and better looking, we just head into our secret wine cellar vault. Encapsulated in brushed aluminium, the environment is temperature and humidity controlled as our 1,500 bottles of "super juice" sit safely on the redwood racks. And given the included PC database to keep our collection straight, the only thing we're missing is a spot to sob in the fetal position under the stream of a cold shower—our special power of choice. The vault will run you US$27,995; the hangover is free. Here's a look inside (we're clothed in the shot):

