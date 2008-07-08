How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Walk-In Wine Cellar Vault, Our Superhero Lair

When we want to be stronger, smarter and better looking, we just head into our secret wine cellar vault. Encapsulated in brushed aluminium, the environment is temperature and humidity controlled as our 1,500 bottles of "super juice" sit safely on the redwood racks. And given the included PC database to keep our collection straight, the only thing we're missing is a spot to sob in the fetal position under the stream of a cold shower—our special power of choice. The vault will run you US$27,995; the hangover is free. Here's a look inside (we're clothed in the shot):

[Bars, Cigars and Brew via bornrich]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles