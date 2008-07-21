Walk Hard to Win With the Masochistic Jinsei Game of Life Pedometer

Put simply, the Jinsei Game of Life won't let you play the simple game contained inside it unless you exercise. It's part pedometer, part Tamagotchi, part Lap Around Japan, and a little bit of masochism mixed in for good measure. To complete the "stages," you must take 300 steps, at which point you'll be granted a spin on the wheel to advance your character through the game. Don't take the steps and there's not really any kind of punishment. You'll just have yet another piece of gaudy tchotchke dangling from your keys, and those little people inside will be judging you without remorse. [Takaratomy via Trends in Japan]