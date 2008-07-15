Wait to Buy! HDTVs About To Get Even Cheaper

Wait on buying your TV. Fresh off a round of price-cuts barely two months old, Mitsubishi, Sharp, Panasonic and Samsung will drop prices on their sets by as much as US$400 in the coming weeks.

With too much inventory and not enough demand, the HDTV makers are cutting prices yet again to clear out stock. After these guys finish slashing, you can expect other bigwigs like Pioneer, LG and Sony to follow suit. So before you shell out for that sweet new LCD or plasma set, make sure you're not overpaying and check out the chart of everything we know so far. [HD Guru]

*Note: The following are "minimum advertised prices". Street pricing, or what they actually charge in store after sales, etc., is usually much less.



