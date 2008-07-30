Vortex Fountain Scares the Piss Out of Traditional Fountains

The Vortex Fountain eschews gentle, soothing streams for a powerful water funnel. The illusion of a standing block of water is created by an acrylic case hidden by transparency and water cascading down the sides, and the vortex itself is formed through the combination of strong, alternate currents of water that collide in the tank. Depending on the angle from which you view the fountain, it alternates between a majestic restraint of nature and an oversized science experiment involving expensive two-litres. Here's a clip of the Vortex Fountain in full vortexness:

