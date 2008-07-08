Voodoo Envy 133 Configuration Site Goes Live, Full Pricing Revealed

The configuration page for the Voodoo Envy went live today, showing the full pricing scheme for the 133 PC, which starts at US$2100 and goes as high as US$4000. The low end model features a 1.6 GHz Core 2 Duo processor and an 80 GB, 4200 RPM HDD. The high end model has a 1.8 GHz Core 2 Duo, Windows Vista Business Edition and a 64 GB SSD, bringing the total to US$3400. Another US$600 dollars can be spent on a variety custom finishes other than the standard black — white costing US$500 and "flat black" US$600.

This is expensive even by MacBook standards, whose US$200 cost to upgrade to black at least includes a bigger HDD. To top off the already complicated configuartion/pricing scheme, once you get your specs picked out, you have to request a quote from an Voodoo customer service rep. I get the feeling owning a Voodoo Envy is supposed to be a privilege in their eyes. [Voodoo]