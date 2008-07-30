Voice Dial iPhone App Gets App Store'd

The previously good Voice Dial jailbreak app for iPhone has made its way onto the App Store, complete with US$25 price tag. Voice Dial isn't to be confused with iSpeak, another voice dialing app that will probably hit the App Store sometime.

There's another current SpeechCloud voice dialing app on the App Store, and even though it may be free, it's got an average rating of 2.5 stars and reviews saying that it's pretty lousy. We'd make like a petting zoo and pony up the US$25 for a good voice dialing app if we really needed one. Oh, and don't pay attention to the lousy 1 star reviews on the site, all these idiots are reviewing the app based on its US$25 price tag and not how well it's functioning. [VoiceDial]