Vodafone wins the iPhone celebrity appearance game

Lara Bingle, Bianca Dye, and Lote Tuqiri walked into a bar. They learned to use iPhones. They swanned about, looked the goods, and made it feel like a party. Vodafone may have been last out of the gates, with a crowd of something similar to Telstra (around 100 at doors open), but it offered a little more panache than the rest.

As token as celebrity appearances can be, these guys actually did seem to give some time to people in the queue, showing off the iPhones they had in hand.

Here Lara, Bianca (mid stroke), and Lote flank the first Vodafone iPhone owner, Dominic. All Brett Howell got was Fuzzy. Best caption wins a ROFLOL.

