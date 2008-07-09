Vodafone Puts iPhone Pricing Online, Then Pulls It Down

Fortunately, some of you were quick enough to take screen grabs and details, which you can find below the fold:
$69 Vodafone Cap Contract for Apple® iPhone™ 3G (Coming Soon)
iPhone 8GB for $189 or iPhone 16GB for $309 includes $310 of talk, TXT & more plus 250MB data per month
$99 MyBusiness Cap for Apple® iPhone™ 3G (Coming Soon)
iPhone 8GB for $99 or iPhone 16GB for $219 includes $600 of talk, TXT & more plus 500MB data per month
$99 Vodafone Cap Contract for Apple® iPhone™ 3G
$119 Vodafone Cap Contract for Apple® iPhone™ 3G
$169 Vodafone Cap Contract for Apple® iPhone™ 3G
$69 MyBusiness Cap for Apple® iPhone™ 3G
$119 MyBusiness Cap for Apple® iPhone™ 3G
$169 MyBusiness Cap for Apple® iPhone™ 3G
So, what's the deal Voda? Were these prices a mistake? Or did someone just press the post button a bit too soon?
And why oh why did we have to wait so long for prices that don't match the offering from Optus? I think - if these prices are correct - that Voda have dropped the ball big time. Less data, with no free wifi, for more dollars... stupid Voda, stupid...
UPDATE: Reader Mark sent in these extra screengrabs, outlining some extra pricing. I don't know about you guys, but God I hope these aren't accurate...
[Thanks to everyone who sent this in - and Mark for the new screens!]